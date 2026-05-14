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Morning Report: Schedule Release Day, Thank You Jennings 🗞️ 

May 14, 2026 at 09:47 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 14:

New and Notable

Thank You, Jauan Jennings

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is part of the wave of free agency changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster this offseason. Following the completion of his time in The Bay, Jennings is headed to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal for the next chapter of his NFL career.

Learn More>>>

49ers to Face Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City in Week 11 'SNF'

The San Francisco 49ers are headed back to Mexico City in 2026, set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Estadio Banorte on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Learn More>>>

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Announce Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the Field

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo are getting ready to grow their family once again.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

LB Jaden Dugger
1 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
2 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Romello Height
4 / 43

DL Romello Height

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
5 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
7 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
8 / 43

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
10 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
12 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
14 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
15 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
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DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Will Pauling
17 / 43

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
18 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
19 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
20 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
21 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
22 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
23 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryson Eason
24 / 43

DL Bryson Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
25 / 43

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
27 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
28 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
29 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
30 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
31 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
32 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
33 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
34 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
36 / 43

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
37 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
38 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger
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DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
40 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
P Jack Bouwmeester
41 / 43

P Jack Bouwmeester

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
42 / 43

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
43 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Carver Willis in Action 📸

Take a look at some of OL Carver Willis' best moments throughout the years.

OL Carver Willis
1 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
2 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
3 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
4 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Young Kwak/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
5 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
6 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
7 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
8 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Ephesians Prysock in Action 📸

Take a look at some of CB Ephesians Prysock's best moments throughout the years.

CB Ephesians Prysock
1 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
2 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Eric Gay/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
3 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
4 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
5 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
6 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
7 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Barry Reeger/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
8 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
9 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
10 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Morry Gash/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
11 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Young Kwak/AP Photo
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