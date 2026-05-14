Morning Report: Schedule Release Day, Thank You Jennings 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 14:
New and Notable
Thank You, Jauan Jennings
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is part of the wave of free agency changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster this offseason. Following the completion of his time in The Bay, Jennings is headed to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal for the next chapter of his NFL career.
49ers to Face Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City in Week 11 'SNF'
The San Francisco 49ers are headed back to Mexico City in 2026, set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Estadio Banorte on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Announce Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the Field
Running back Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo are getting ready to grow their family once again.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.
Take a look at some of OL Carver Willis' best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of CB Ephesians Prysock's best moments throughout the years.