Powered By

Morning Report: Players Go One-on-One in the First Red Zone Drills of #49ersCamp

Aug 03, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, August 3.

New and Notable

Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw Make Full-Team Debut; 49ers Get Red Zone Work

Following Sunday's scheduled day off, the San Francisco 49ers resumed training camp practice at the SAP Performance Facility. During the session, the team also hosted their first red zone drills, which provided a number of highlight plays. Here are several observations from the team's final unpadded practice as well as takeaways from the 49ers head coach.

  • The 49ers drew up several designed runs for Trey Lance for the second-straight practice.
  • Fred Warner notched an interception on a short pass in the end zone during red zone drills, his second of camp.
  • Jimmy Garoppolo found Kyle Juszczyk and Raheem Mostert for touchdowns in back-to-back plays during red zone work.

Read More >>>

Catch up on the observations from previous practices: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4

Press Pass

Kyle Shanahan discussed the improvements he's seen in ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ so far in training camp and evaluated ﻿Trey Lance﻿'s performance through the first week of practice.

﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ spoke about his mindset heading into his second season in San Francisco and evaluated the new additions to the team's D-Line room.

Laken Tomlinson﻿ discussed the benefit of getting practice reps against the 49ers defensive line during training camp, the stability ﻿Alex Mack﻿ brings to the offensive line and his early impressions of ﻿Aaron Banks﻿ and ﻿Alfredo Gutierrez﻿.

﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ reviewed his offseason training routine, shared his experiences from Tight End University and spoke about his goals for the 2021 season.

Say Cheese

Top Shots from Day 5 of #49ersCamp 📸

View the best images from the fifth practice of 49ers 2021 training camp, presented by SAP.

CB Jason Verrett, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
1 / 62

CB Jason Verrett, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, DL Arden Key
2 / 62

T Trent Williams, DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
3 / 62

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Trey Lance
4 / 62

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
5 / 62

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 62

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Colton McKivitz
7 / 62

OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
8 / 62

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
9 / 62

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., CB K'Waun Williams
10 / 62

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
11 / 62

WR Kevin White

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, TE Jordan Matthews
12 / 62

DB Jimmie Ward, TE Jordan Matthews

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, CB Ken Webster
13 / 62

WR Brandon Aiyuk, CB Ken Webster

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
14 / 62

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
15 / 62

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
16 / 62

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett, WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 62

CB Jason Verrett, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
18 / 62

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
19 / 62

TE Jordan Matthews, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Austin Watkins Jr., DB Jimmie Ward
20 / 62

WR Austin Watkins Jr., DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw, RB Raheem Mostert
21 / 62

DT Javon Kinlaw, RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Austin Watkins Jr., CB Dontae Johnson
22 / 62

WR Austin Watkins Jr., CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 62

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marcell Harris
24 / 62

S Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
25 / 62

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 62

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
27 / 62

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 62

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
29 / 62

RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
30 / 62

LB Justin Hilliard

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
31 / 62

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance, OL Corbin Kaufusi
32 / 62

QB Trey Lance, OL Corbin Kaufusi

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
33 / 62

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
34 / 62

WR Kevin White

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams, WR River Cracraft
35 / 62

CB K'Waun Williams, WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
36 / 62

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 62

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Travis Benjamin
38 / 62

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Travis Benjamin

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Rosen
39 / 62

QB Josh Rosen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, WR Richie James
40 / 62

DB Jimmie Ward, WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
41 / 62

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
42 / 62

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dakoda Shepley
43 / 62

OL Dakoda Shepley

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
44 / 62

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
45 / 62

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith
46 / 62

LB Jonas Griffith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Running Backs
47 / 62

49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Raheem Mostert
48 / 62

OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
49 / 62

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
50 / 62

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
51 / 62

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
52 / 62

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB James Burgess Jr.
53 / 62

LB James Burgess Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith, DL Darrion Daniels
54 / 62

LB Jonas Griffith, DL Darrion Daniels

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
55 / 62

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
56 / 62

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
57 / 62

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ken Webster, WR Trent Sherfield
58 / 62

CB Ken Webster, WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
59 / 62

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
60 / 62

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
61 / 62

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
62 / 62

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up NFL Power Rankings Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the Matchup Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Latest Updates Following Week 9 Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Five Players Back in Action After the Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Headed Into the Bye Week 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 8 Loss to the Bengals 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising