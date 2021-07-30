49ers Defense Has a Day; Observations from Day 2 of #49ersCamp

Thursday kicked off the second practice of 49ers training camp as San Francisco's defense had a strong showing on the day. While the defense is still awaiting their first takeaway of camp, there were still plenty of highlight plays from members of San Francisco's secondary. Following practice defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans even commented on the defense's energy, noting it's improvement in Day 2. Here are a few observations from the session.

Practice Recap

- Jason Verrett is coming off a big outing. The cornerback had two near-interceptions during Thursday's session, both ending in incompletions. The first, diving for a short pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk and the second, on a pass intended for George Kittle﻿. Verrett also broke up a pass intended for Deebo Samuel during the final full-team drill.

DeMeco Ryans spoke with the media following practice and had this to say about Verrett: "I think JV is in a really good place and I love the way he's working. I love his mentality. And I really love the way he's working with our younger guys and helping them out."

- Verrett wasn't the only cornerback making plays. During the final series of full-team work, K'Waun Williams broke up a pass intended for Kittle that electrified the entire defensive sideline, as did veteran corner Dontae Johnson﻿ on a ball intended for ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿.

- Marcell Harris registered a pass break up during 11-on-11 work.

- Safety Jared Mayden tipped a pass and also notched a PBU during 7-on-7 work.

- Cornerback Tim Harris Jr. had his second-straight outing with a pass break up to kick off full-team work.

- One of the highlight-worthy plays of the session came on a pass from quarterback Josh Rosen to Samuel. In tight coverage, the wideout got two feet in before running out of bounds on a 20-yard pickup.

- Aiyuk continues to impress. The wideout levitated on a high pass to pick up 20 yards during full-team work.

- Garoppolo was perfect on all seven of his throws during 7-on-7 work, with passes to Kittle, Samuel, Aiyuk, ﻿Trey Sermon﻿, Ross Dwelley﻿, Travis Benjamin and Kevin White﻿.

- Trey Lance made back-to-back impressive throws for sizeable gains to Samuel and Benjamin during 11-on-11 drills.

Odds and Ends

- Sermon has been splitting reps with Raheem Mostert and appears to be taking advantage of his opportunity. He has flashed his speed and tackle-breaking ability during various portions of camp.