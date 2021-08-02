Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw Make Full-Team Debut; 49ers Get Red Zone Work

Odds and Ends

- Good news as nearly the entire team was on the field following the off day. After receiving a maintenance day on Saturday, ﻿George Kittle﻿ rejoined the offense.

- ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿ was also back on the field after missing the last two practices. As expected, he was limited to individual drills.

- ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ sustained a knee injury during the 49ers red zone drills. It appeared as a non-contact injury when the linebacker went down. He managed to walk off of the field under his own will along with the 49ers medical staff and teammate, ﻿Fred Warner﻿.

- Huge news for the 49ers as ﻿Dee Ford﻿ made his debut in full-team drills on Monday. Ford missed all but one game in 2020 while dealing with a worrisome neck and back injury. After seeing specialists this offseason and being eased into practice, the edge rusher was on the field during nickel package situations and saw roughly six reps on the day.

"I didn't realize he was out there. I was looking down field, but I felt him off the edge going right by me," Shanahan said.

- It's the same story for ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ who had been limited to individual drills due to knee swelling. The former No. 14 overall pick saw a handful of full-team reps for the first time of camp.

"It's just the plan," Kinlaw said. "There's a plan and a method for everything. I'm just following the protocol. Today I was kind of antsy to get out there. Didn't really expect to have the least amount of reps that I had today. But it's a plan. I just took it and ran with it. Whatever I got today, I just tried to do the best I could out there. But I'm all good. The knee feels excellent."

- ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ had his third-consecutive day of first-team right guard reps.

- ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ left practice early with foot soreness.

- ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ received the day off. Shanahan alluded to the edge rusher dealing with some leg soreness.

- The 49ers are scheduled to host their first padded practice on Tuesday. This marks the first time the 49ers have hosted a padded practice since Week 17 of the 2020 season.