Shanahan: 49ers D 'Got the Best of the Offense' in Day 3 of #49ersCamp

Another session of San Francisco's training camp is in the books as the 49ers wrapped up their third practice of the season on Friday. Similar to Thursday, the 49ers defense was the highlight of the day. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the session and praised the early performance of the 49ers defensive line, albeit, without a few key pieces. Here are a few observations from Friday and notes from the head coach.

Practice Recap

- The highlight play of the day came by way of a deep bomb from ﻿Trey Lance﻿ to ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿. Lance dropped back and launched a 45 yarder to Samuel who edged out his defender for the catch.

- Samuel also hauled in a pass in a tight window on a throw from ﻿Josh Rosen﻿, where the quarterback threaded the ball between two defenders.

- For the second-straight day, ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ registered a would-be sack.

- Outside linebacker ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ notched two would-be sacks on the day. Shanahan was complimentary towards the former Los Angeles Rams' performance on Friday, saying, "Samson's done a real good job. He's in shape. He's explosive. He's strong. We're not surprised. We've played against him twice a year for the last four years, so he's been exactly what we'd hoped for."

- Former seventh-round pick ﻿Tim Harris Jr.﻿ is on a PBU streak. For the third-straight practice, the cornerback has broken up a pass, this time, a ball intended for ﻿George Kittle﻿.

- ﻿Justin Hilliard﻿ and ﻿Kai Nacua﻿ both notched near-interceptions during the final series of full-team work.

- ﻿Anthony Zettel﻿ batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage and ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ tipped a pass that fell incomplete.

Odds and Ends

- Speaking of Harris, he has lined up at a few different position so far through camp, including at linebacker. According to Shanahan, the listed safety "has a chance to be one of the linebackers who makes this team."

- ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿ were not on the field for Friday's session as both received a "maintenance day." According to Shanahan, the plan is to focus on their recovery every three practices.

- Through the first week of camp, it appears the 49ers are rotating players at the vacant right guard spot. Both ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ and ﻿Tom Compton﻿ have alternated first-team reps through the first three days of camp, with Brunskill getting another shot again on Friday. Shanahan said he's been monitoring both players and is looking forward to the competition over the course of the next several weeks.

"I knew where they were at in OTAs, and then what they've done during there 40 days away, to see if they've gotten better or worse and those guys have been really preparing," Shanahan said. "Both of them, I think, learned and I think they both have come back a lot better than they were last year and there's going to be some good competition there."

- Defensive lineman ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ was held out of the session with a "slight" ankle injury.