Observations from the 49ers First Training Camp Practice of 2021

Wednesday kicked off the San Francisco 49ers first training camp practice of the summer and the team did not disappoint with several standout plays on both sides of the ball and a number of players returning from injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following the morning's session to provide updates on a number of players. Here are several observations from the practice as well as injury updates from the 49ers head coach.

Practice Recap

- One of the notable plays from the session was during the team's final 11-on-11 drills as Jimmy Garoppolo launched a 35-yard pass off play action to Brandon Aiyuk up the left sideline. Aiyuk's man lost his footing as the receiver tip-toed up the sideline for the catch-and-run.

- Mohamed Sanu was on the receiving end of another Garoppolo highlight play. In tight coverage, the wideout got two feet in bounds along the left sideline while hauling in a 10-yard contested pass with his fingertips.

- Sanu impressed in his first camp with the 49ers. Shanahan said post-practice that he resembles the wideout he coached during their time together with the Atlanta Falcons. The head coach said Sanu's in a "much better place" this year, compared to his short stint with the 49ers in 2020.

- Garoppolo was 9-of-10 on the day.

- Trey Lance saw second-team reps behind Garoppolo and made several standout plays in his first session. The rookie aired it out on multiple occasions, including a 35-yarder up the left sideline on a go-route to Deebo Samuel﻿.

- Lance also connected with George Kittle on a deep pass where the tight end hauled in the catch over his defender for a big gain.

- Defensive lineman Kentavius Street recorded two would-be sacks during full team work. Jordan Willis and Arik Armstead also notched a sack on the day.

- Tim Harris Jr. broke up a pass from Garoppolo intended for Samuel.

Odds and Ends

- Nick Bosa﻿, Dee Ford and Jalen Hurd were all on hand for the start of practice for individual drills. As Shanahan indicated on Tuesday, the trio would be eased into full-team work.

- With Bosa and Ford on the sidelines for team drills, Armstead and Samson Ebukam saw first-team reps at defensive end.

- Javon Kinlaw did not participate in team drills. The defensive lineman experienced swelling in his knee while traveling following his offseason surgery and the 49ers are opting to be cautious in his return to the field.