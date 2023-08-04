Morning Report:  Kyle Shanahan Provides Latest Injury Updates

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 4th.
New and Notable
Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup
The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility following a much needed rest day and entered their third block of training camp practices. There was a significant shakeup to quarterback Brock Purdy's initial two days on, two days off throwing schedule. The second-year pro returned to the field a day ahead of schedule, taking all the first-team reps.
George Kittle Ranked No. 19 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
And then there were seven - the "People's Tight End" George Kittle is one of seven San Francisco 49ers to be unveiled over the course of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" countdown. This is now the fifth time the seven-year pro has made the cut for this elite group of playmakers, and he joins offensive tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79), who were announced earlier in the countdown.
The list of San Francisco 49ers included in the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" continues to grow with running back Christian McCaffrey being unveiled as No. 35 on Tuesday. He joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in this elite group of playmakers.
Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion
On Tuesday, a diverse group of Faithful attended the team's sixth day of training camp practices.
Multiple organizations representing the LGBTQ+ community and athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities packed the community corner with cheers and smiles, ready to meet their favorite 49ers players.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Members of Atlético de Madrid joined George Kittle, Mitch Wishnowsky and Alfredo Gutierrez to check out Levi's® Stadium and swap jerseys.
Check out photos of the 49ers specialists from the seventh day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.
View the top images as players practice on day seven of training camp presented by SAP.
