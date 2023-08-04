Powered By

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Provides Latest Injury Updates

Aug 04, 2023

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 4th.

New and Notable

Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility following a much needed rest day and entered their third block of training camp practices. There was a significant shakeup to quarterback Brock Purdy﻿'s initial two days on, two days off throwing schedule. The second-year pro returned to the field a day ahead of schedule, taking all the first-team reps.

George Kittle Ranked No. 19 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

And then there were seven - the "People's Tight End" George Kittle is one of seven San Francisco 49ers to be unveiled over the course of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" countdown. This is now the fifth time the seven-year pro has made the cut for this elite group of playmakers, and he joins offensive tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79), who were announced earlier in the countdown.

Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 35 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The list of San Francisco 49ers included in the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" continues to grow with running back Christian McCaffrey being unveiled as No. 35 on Tuesday. He joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in this elite group of playmakers.

Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion

On Tuesday, a diverse group of Faithful attended the team's sixth day of training camp practices.
Multiple organizations representing the LGBTQ+ community and athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities packed the community corner with cheers and smiles, ready to meet their favorite 49ers players.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid Players Visit #49ersCamp

Members of Atlético de Madrid joined George Kittle, Mitch Wishnowsky and Alfredo Gutierrez to check out Levi's® Stadium and swap jerseys.

Koke, TE George Kittle
1 / 27

Koke, TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky
2 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente
3 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 27

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
5 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
Koke
6 / 27

Koke

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann
7 / 27

Antoine Griezmann

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
8 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann
9 / 27

TE George Kittle, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Marcos Llorente
10 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Marcos Llorente

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle
11 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
12 / 27

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
13 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke
14 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, LB Curtis Robinson
15 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
16 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj
17 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann
18 / 27

Antoine Griezmann

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle
19 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky
20 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
21 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
22 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Koke
23 / 27

Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Nick Zakelj, Marcos Llorente
24 / 27

TE George Kittle, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Nick Zakelj, Marcos Llorente

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
25 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
26 / 27

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Marcos Llorente, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson
27 / 27

Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Marcos Llorente, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
Training Camp Position Highlight: Specialists

Check out photos of the 49ers specialists from the seventh day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

LS Taybor Pepper
1 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
2 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd
K Zane Gonzalez
3 / 28

K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Jake Moody
4 / 28

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody, K Zane Gonzalez
5 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody, K Zane Gonzalez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
6 / 28

K Zane Gonzalez

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
7 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
8 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
9 / 28

K Zane Gonzalez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
10 / 28

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
11 / 28

K Jake Moody

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
12 / 28

K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
13 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Zane Gonzalez
14 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Zane Gonzalez

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
15 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
16 / 28

K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper
17 / 28

K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
18 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Jake Moody, K Zane Gonzalez, LS Taybor Pepper
19 / 28

K Jake Moody, K Zane Gonzalez, LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
20 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, DL Alex Barrett
21 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper, DL Alex Barrett

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
22 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Zane Gonzalez
23 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky
24 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
25 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
26 / 28

K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowksy, K Jake Moody, LS Taybor Pepper
27 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowksy, K Jake Moody, LS Taybor Pepper

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
28 / 28

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Take on Day 7 of Training Camp

View the top images as players practice on day seven of training camp presented by SAP.

TE Ross Dwelley
1 / 23

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloys/49ers
WR Danny Gray
3 / 23

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloys/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloys/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, CB D'Shawn Jamison
5 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward, CB D'Shawn Jamison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell, LB Jalen Graham
6 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 23

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
8 / 23

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Tight Ends
9 / 23

49ers Tight Ends

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu, DL Taco Charlton
10 / 23

TE Cameron Latu, DL Taco Charlton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
12 / 23

DL Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
13 / 23

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 23

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
17 / 23

QB Brandon Allen

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
18 / 23

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
19 / 23

WR Dazz Newsome

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
20 / 23

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
21 / 23

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
22 / 23

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
23 / 23

OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
