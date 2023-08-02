Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 35 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The list of San Francisco 49ers included in the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" continues to grow with running back Christian McCaffrey being unveiled as No. 35 on Tuesday. He joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in this elite group of playmakers.

Being named to the "Top 100 Players of 2023" is one of many accolades the dual-threat back has earned following an impressive 2022 campaign that started with the Carolina Panthers and ended with the red and gold. He earned Pro Bowl honors, finished second in the voting for the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and was named a top three running back in the latest Pro Football Focus running back rankings.

The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting this elite set of players and is now streaming on NFL+. Players 11-100 are being unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concludes with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.

The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.

Last season, McCaffrey amassed 244 carries for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and another 85 catches for 741 yards and five scores through the air. His contributions played a significant role in the 49ers late-season win streak and helped lead the team to its third NFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons.

