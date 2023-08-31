George Kittle Ranked No. 19 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

And then there were seven - the "People's Tight End" George Kittle is one of seven San Francisco 49ers to be unveiled over the course of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" countdown. This is now the fifth time the seven-year pro has made the cut for this elite group of playmakers, and he joins offensive tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79), who were announced earlier in the countdown.
The "Top 100 Players of 2023" is a video series produced by NFL Films highlighting this elite set of players and is now streaming on NFL+. Players 11-100 are being unveiled on the platform in groups of 10 every weekday through August 3. The video series concludes with a two-hour live show, "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10," on Monday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers for their body of work from the previous NFL season.
Kittle is coming off his highest-scoring season after reaching the end zone 11 times during the team's run to the NFC Championship Game in 2022. His 70 catches for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns earned the tight end his fourth Pro Bowl invite and All-Pro honors for the third time in his career. Kittle is set to enter his seventh season with San Francisco and is the most tenured tight end on the 49ers current roster.