Morning Report: Inside 49ers 2026 Schedule Release on 'The Saloon' 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 27:
New and Notable
Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was named the 2026 recipient of the Dwight Clark Award on Wednesday evening at The Dwight Clark Legacy Series held at the Hammer Theatre Center.
Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame
An airborne photo of "The People's Tight End" George Kittle has earned top honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bay Area-based photographer Kyle Terada won the 2025 Dave Boss Award of Excellence, awarded to the photograph of the year in the Hall of Fame's 58th annual photo contest, for his image titled "George Kittle TD."
49ers Invasions & International Takeovers Set for 2026 Season
From Seattle to Atlanta, Dallas to New York, and even internationally in Melbourne and Mexico City, the 49ers are preparing to celebrate alongside the Faithful worldwide through the return of 49ers Invasions presented by Zenni and the international Faithful Takeover series.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.