 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome a New Round of Free Agents 🗞️

Mar 19, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 19th.

New and Notable

Bucky Brooks: 'Don't Overlook DL Leonard Floyd to the 49ers'

The San Francisco 49ers payed close attention to their defensive front in the first wave of free agency signings, adding three defensive linemen to the squad and re-signing Kevin Givens to a one-year deal on Thursday. The team opened up the second week of free agency signing veteran defensive lineman Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, and this move caught the eye of NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.

Brooks highlighted five under-the-radar signings from around the league, and Floyd coming to The Bay was at the top of his list.

Learn More >>>

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Edge Rusher Leonard Floyd

San Francisco's defensive front is going to look a lot different in 2024 with several playmakers signed in this first wave of free agency and the subsequent departures of key rotational players from last season. The acquisition of veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd is one of a few initial moves made by the 49ers, and on Monday, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the red and gold. Floyd was most recently with the Buffalo Bills (2023) and has had long stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2020-2022) and Chicago Bears (2016-2019).

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger described Floyd as a "quality" addition for San Francisco during a radio appearance on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Earnest Brown IV

Although Brown IV grew up and lived most of his life in Texas, the defensive lineman is originally from the Bay Area.

"I was born in the San Francisco area," Brown IV said in a post-draft interview. "In Walnut Creek actually. I don't remember as a baby but six months passed and then I moved to Texas."

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign DL Floyd and Four Additional Free Agents; Re-Sign OL

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed DL Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, LB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Chase Lucas, OL Brandon Parker and CB Isaac Yiadom to one-year deals and re-signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

Floyd (6-3, 240) was originally drafted as the ninth overall selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bears (2016-19), Los Angeles Rams (2020-22) and Buffalo Bills (2023), he has appeared in 121 games (120 starts) and registered 370 tackles, 58.0 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He has also started in nine postseason contests and tallied 24 tackles, 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2024 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Leonard Floyd
1 / 18

DL Leonard Floyd

Matt Durisko/AP
DL Leonard Floyd
2 / 18
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
DL Earnest Brown IV
3 / 18

DL Earnest Brown IV

Ric Tapia/AP Images
DL Earnest Brown IV
4 / 18

DL Earnest Brown IV

Abbie Parr/AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
5 / 18

DL Raymond Johnson III

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
6 / 18

DL Raymond Johnson III

Julio Cortez/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
7 / 18

DL Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
8 / 18

DL Jordan Elliott

Emilee Chinn/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
9 / 18
Gary McCullough/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
10 / 18

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Brian Westerholt/AP
LB De'Vondre Campbell
11 / 18

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Matt Patterson/AP
LB De'Vondre Campbell
12 / 18

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Stacy Bengs/AP
CB Chase Lucas
13 / 18

CB Chase Lucas

Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP
CB Chase Lucas
14 / 18

CB Chase Lucas

Rick Osentoski/AP
OL Brandon Parker
15 / 18

OL Brandon Parker

Kirk Irwin/AP
OL Brandon Parker
16 / 18

OL Brandon Parker

Joe Robbins/AP
CB Isaac Yiadom
17 / 18

CB Isaac Yiadom

Peter Joneleit/AP
CB Isaac Yiadom
18 / 18

CB Isaac Yiadom

Tyler Kaufman/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2024 Free Agents Arrive at Team Headquarters

Go behind the scenes as San Francisco's newest players signed their contracts, met with the media and toured the team facility.

DL Leonard Floyd
1 / 7

DL Leonard Floyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Elliott
2 / 7

DL Jordan Elliott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB De'Vondre Campbell
3 / 7

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Brandon Parker
4 / 7

OL Brandon Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
5 / 7

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaac Yiadom
6 / 7

CB Isaac Yiadom

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Chase Lucas
7 / 7

CB Chase Lucas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Jose Romero 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Jose Romero throughout the 2023 season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Jose Romero/49ers
Ballet Folkloric Mexicano de Carlos Moreno
2 / 30

Ballet Folkloric Mexicano de Carlos Moreno

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
4 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
S George Odum
5 / 30

S George Odum

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
8 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
Sourdough Sam
9 / 30

Sourdough Sam

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
10 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
13 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
16 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
Sourdough Sam
17 / 30

Sourdough Sam

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Sourdough Sam
21 / 30

Sourdough Sam

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
22 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
25 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 30

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
29 / 30

Levi's® Stadium

Jose Romero/49ers
Sourdough Sam
30 / 30

Sourdough Sam

Jose Romero/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: DL Elliott Shares First Impressions of the 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Fortify D-Line with Free Agency Signings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make Several Moves on First Day of Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2023 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Free Agency Updates on Jauan Jennings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Lineman   🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Next Generation Shines at the NFL Scouting Combine 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing What's to Come in Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Free Agency, Draft and Other Dates to Circle 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Important 49ers Offseason Dates 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More About the 49ers 11 Draft Picks 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising