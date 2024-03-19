Morning Report: 49ers Welcome a New Round of Free Agents 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Bucky Brooks: 'Don't Overlook DL Leonard Floyd to the 49ers'
The San Francisco 49ers payed close attention to their defensive front in the first wave of free agency signings, adding three defensive linemen to the squad and re-signing Kevin Givens to a one-year deal on Thursday. The team opened up the second week of free agency signing veteran defensive lineman Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, and this move caught the eye of NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.
Brooks highlighted five under-the-radar signings from around the league, and Floyd coming to The Bay was at the top of his list.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Edge Rusher Leonard Floyd
San Francisco's defensive front is going to look a lot different in 2024 with several playmakers signed in this first wave of free agency and the subsequent departures of key rotational players from last season. The acquisition of veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd is one of a few initial moves made by the 49ers, and on Monday, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the red and gold. Floyd was most recently with the Buffalo Bills (2023) and has had long stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2020-2022) and Chicago Bears (2016-2019).
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger described Floyd as a "quality" addition for San Francisco during a radio appearance on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday.
5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Earnest Brown IV
Although Brown IV grew up and lived most of his life in Texas, the defensive lineman is originally from the Bay Area.
"I was born in the San Francisco area," Brown IV said in a post-draft interview. "In Walnut Creek actually. I don't remember as a baby but six months passed and then I moved to Texas."
49ers Sign DL Floyd and Four Additional Free Agents; Re-Sign OL
The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed DL Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, LB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Chase Lucas, OL Brandon Parker and CB Isaac Yiadom to one-year deals and re-signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.
Floyd (6-3, 240) was originally drafted as the ninth overall selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bears (2016-19), Los Angeles Rams (2020-22) and Buffalo Bills (2023), he has appeared in 121 games (120 starts) and registered 370 tackles, 58.0 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He has also started in nine postseason contests and tallied 24 tackles, 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣
New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.
