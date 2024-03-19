Morning Report: 49ers Welcome a New Round of Free Agents 🗞️

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Edge Rusher Leonard Floyd

San Francisco's defensive front is going to look a lot different in 2024 with several playmakers signed in this first wave of free agency and the subsequent departures of key rotational players from last season. The acquisition of veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd is one of a few initial moves made by the 49ers, and on Monday, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the red and gold. Floyd was most recently with the Buffalo Bills (2023) and has had long stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2020-2022) and Chicago Bears (2016-2019).