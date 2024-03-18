Bucky Brooks: 'Don't Overlook DL Leonard Floyd to the 49ers'

The San Francisco 49ers payed close attention to their defensive front in the first wave of free agency signings, adding three defensive linemen to the squad and re-signing Kevin Givens to a one-year deal on Thursday. The team opened up the second week of free agency signing veteran defensive lineman Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, and this move caught the eye of NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.

Brooks highlighted five under-the-radar signings from around the league, and Floyd coming to The Bay was at the top of his list. Here's what Brooks had to say about the 49ers newest edge rusher:

"The 49ers desire to return to basics on defense relies on the unit producing more sacks and pressures without blitzing. Floyd has efficiently registered 39.5 sacks since 2020, with at least nine each season. Playing opposite Nick Bosa, the ninth-year pro should feast on one-on-one chances in obvious passing downs, resulting in more splash plays (sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers) for a defense that routinely plays at an elite level."