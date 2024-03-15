 Skip to main content
First Wave of Free Agent Signings and 49ers Roster Moves | 1st & 10

Mar 15, 2024 at 12:15 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2024 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Earnest Brown IV
1 / 8

DL Earnest Brown IV

Ric Tapia/AP Images
DL Earnest Brown IV
2 / 8

DL Earnest Brown IV

Abbie Parr/AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
3 / 8

DL Raymond Johnson III

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
4 / 8

DL Raymond Johnson III

Julio Cortez/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
5 / 8

DL Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
6 / 8

DL Jordan Elliott

Emilee Chinn/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
7 / 8
Gary McCullough/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
8 / 8

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Brian Westerholt/AP
