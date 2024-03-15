First Wave of Free Agent Signings and 49ers Roster Moves | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:14 - Highlighting free agents such as QB Brandon Allen and DL Kevin Givens who've re-signed with the team
- 3:47 - Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and safety George Odum sign contract extensions with the 49ers
- 5:26 - Recapping which players have departed from San Francisco
- 7:14 - Defensive linemen Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott and Yetur Gross-Matos join the squad
Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.