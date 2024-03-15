 Skip to main content
Thank You Arik Armstead 

Mar 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The start of the new league year has brought with it some big changes to the roster for the San Francisco 49ers. After nine seasons in red and gold, the longest-tenured member of the team, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, will begin the next chapter of his career elsewhere.

On Friday, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch released a statement on behalf of the entire 49ers organization thanking Armstead for his contributions to San Francisco.

"Arik has been an instrumental part of this organization on and off the field since he arrived in 2015. He was a foundational piece of our defense and positively influenced our team through his professionalism and lead-by-example approach. In addition to his exceptional play on the field, Arik was steadfast in his dedication to serving the youth in the Bay Area and his hometown of Sacramento. He is a true difference-maker in our community and an inspiration to all those around him. Arik will always be a valued member of the 49ers family, and we thank him for exemplifying the standard of excellence for our organization over the past nine seasons. We wish Arik, his wife Mindy, and their children nothing but the best."

In a nearly decade-long run in The Bay, Armstead has established himself as an impact player both on and off the field. Armstead appeared in 116 games (97 starts) and registered 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery since being drafted 17th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Additionally, he has penned his name to the 49ers history books - the defensive lineman's 8.0 sacks in the postseason are the second-most in franchise history.

Armstead established himself as a fixture of the greater NorCal community through dedication of his time, money and efforts via the Armstead Academic Project to better the lives of students in the region. Alongside his wife Mindy, he established his foundation in 2019 and has worked tirelessly to provide youth with positive spaces, tools and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals. His community work resulted in four-consecutive Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominations by the organization (2020-2023). In 2023, to announce his fourth nomination, members of the 49ers defensive line came together to express their thoughts and gratitude for a player that is commonly referred to as the "blueprint" by teammates and coaches alike.

