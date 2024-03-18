Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Edge Rusher Leonard Floyd

San Francisco's defensive front is going to look a lot different in 2024 with several playmakers signed in this first wave of free agency and the subsequent departures of key rotational players from last season. The acquisition of veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd is one of a few initial moves made by the 49ers, and on Monday, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the red and gold. Floyd was most recently with the Buffalo Bills (2023) and has had long stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2020-2022) and Chicago Bears (2016-2019).
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger described Floyd as a "quality" addition for San Francisco during a radio appearance on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday.
"It's been a while since they had a guy that could really win one-on-ones, keep the quarterback kind of hurried and affect the quarterback," Baldinger said. "He's a rangy guy. He's won. He's won in the postseason. He's a guy that you've got to pay attention to."
With defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Chase Young now on the free agent market, Floyd could be starting alongside Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa in the upcoming season.
Floyd Career Statistics
- In 2023, Floyd started 16 of 17 games and racked up 10.5 sacks, 45 total pressures, 32 total tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble.
- Floyd has not missed a regular season game over the last six seasons (99 games) and has registered at least 9.0 sacks a season since 2020.
- Floyd has recorded 5.0 sacks in his nine career postseason appearances, including 1.0 sack in the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
- He is a former first-round pick, selected ninth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.