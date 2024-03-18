49ers Sign DL Floyd and Four Additional Free Agents; Re-Sign OL

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed DL Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, LB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Chase Lucas, OL Brandon Parker and CB Isaac Yiadom to one-year deals and re-signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

Floyd (6-3, 240) was originally drafted as the ninth overall selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bears (2016-19), Los Angeles Rams (2020-22) and Buffalo Bills (2023), he has appeared in 121 games (120 starts) and registered 370 tackles, 58.0 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He has also started in nine postseason contests and tallied 24 tackles, 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

In 2023, Floyd appeared in 17 games (16 starts) for the Bills and registered 32 tackles, 10.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. His 10.5 sacks tied his career high. He also started in two postseason contests and registered four tackles.

A 31-year-old native of Atlanta, GA, Floyd attended the University of Georgia for five years (2013-15) where he appeared in 37 games and registered 182 tackles and 17.0 sacks.

Campbell (6-4, 232) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Falcons (2016-19), Arizona Cardinals (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2021-23) he has appeared in 115 games (110 starts) and registered 778 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in eight postseason contests (seven starts), tallying 42 tackles, 2.0 sacks and three passes defensed. Campbell was named an AP First-Team All-Pro in 2021 with Green Bay after registering a career-high 145 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2023, Campbell started in 11 games for Green Bay and registered 75 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery as well as two postseason games (one start) where he added 16 tackles, 1.0 sack and two passes defensed.

A 30-year-old native of Fort Myers, FL, Campbell attended Hutchinson Community College (2012) before transferring to the University of Minnesota (2013-15) where he appeared in 25 games and registered 163 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Lucas (5-11, 184) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year career with the Lions (2022-23) he has appeared in 18 games and registered two tackles. He also appeared in three postseason games with the team. In 2023, Lucas appeared in 12 games with the Lions and added a career-high two tackles on special teams.

A 27-year-old native of Chandler, AZ, Lucas attended Arizona State University (2016-21) where he appeared in 53 games and registered 223 tackles, 2.0 sacks, six interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Parker (6-8, 320) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Raiders (2018-23), he has appeared in 59 games (33 starts) and started in one postseason contest. In 2023, Parker appeared in five games (one start) with Las Vegas.

A 28-year-old native of Kannapolis, NC, Parker attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for five seasons (2013-17) where he started in 48 games. Parker was named the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in consecutive seasons (2015-16) and was a three-time All-MEAC selection (2015-17).

Yiadom (6-1, 232) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round (99th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Broncos (2018-19), New York Giants (2020), Green Bay Packers (2021), Houston Texans (2022) and New Orleans Saints (2022-23) he has appeared in 87 games (28 starts) and registered 138 tackles, 0.5 sack, two interceptions, 26 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2023, Yiadom appeared in 17 games (eight starts) and registered 31 tackles, one interception, a career-high 14 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

A 28-year-old native of Alexandria, VA, Yiadom attended Boston College (2014-17) where he appeared in 35 games and registered 97 tackles, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Feliciano (6-4, 325) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Raiders (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21), New York Giants (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 113 regular season games (61 starts) and 12 postseason contests (nine starts). In 2023 with the 49ers, Feliciano played 16 games (seven starts) and started all three postseason games with the team where he helped the offense rank third in rushing yards per game (140.5) and tied for the most rushing touchdowns (27) in the NFL.