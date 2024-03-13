 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

Mar 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.

Related Links

Samuel Sr. has a long-standing history sporting the No. 1, wearing the number at Chapman High School, the University of South Carolina and in the 2019 Senior Bowl.

He now joins safety Jimmie Ward, quarterback Troy Smith, wide receiver Noland Smith and kickers Jose Cortez and Gary Anderson as the only 49ers to sport the No. 1 jersey.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

Brenden Rice, Frank Gore Jr. and Luke McCaffrey are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league.
news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his receiving and rushing yard milestone.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

After defeating the Washington Commanders, the 49ers were ecstatic to watch the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles in order to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown Thanksgiving night performance is now recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame announced that 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave will be inducted a member of their 2024 class of inductees.
news

Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared that pumpkin loaf may be the team's secret weapon to some of their best performances.
Advertising