Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.
Samuel Sr. has a long-standing history sporting the No. 1, wearing the number at Chapman High School, the University of South Carolina and in the 2019 Senior Bowl.
He now joins safety Jimmie Ward, quarterback Troy Smith, wide receiver Noland Smith and kickers Jose Cortez and Gary Anderson as the only 49ers to sport the No. 1 jersey.