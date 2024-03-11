49ers Tender Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 45 games (seven starts) and registered 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in the three seasons since (2021-23). Jennings has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 20 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

In 2023, Jennings appeared in 13 regular season games (two starts) and registered 19 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown. He also appeared in all three postseason contests, tallying 10 receptions for 111 yards and two total touchdowns. In Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings caught four passes for 42 yards and one touchdown, in addition to throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass. He became just the second player in NFL history to register a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl and the first wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl since the 2005 season.