 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

49ers Tender Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Mar 11, 2024 at 03:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 45 games (seven starts) and registered 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in the three seasons since (2021-23). Jennings has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 20 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

In 2023, Jennings appeared in 13 regular season games (two starts) and registered 19 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown. He also appeared in all three postseason contests, tallying 10 receptions for 111 yards and two total touchdowns. In Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings caught four passes for 42 yards and one touchdown, in addition to throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass. He became just the second player in NFL history to register a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl and the first wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl since the 2005 season.

A 26-year-old native of Murfreesboro, TN, Jennings attended the University of Tennessee where he appeared in all 50 games (30 starts) and registered 146 receptions for 2,153 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown over his five-year collegiate career (2015-19).

Related Content

news

49ers Release CB Isaiah Oliver

The San Francisco 49ers have released cornerback Isaiah Oliver. 
news

49ers Sign DL Earnest Brown IV and DL Raymond Johnson III

The San Francisco 49ers added depth to the defensive line after signing two free agents.
news

San Francisco 49ers Sign Four Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive and defensive lines after signing four free agents.
news

San Francisco 49ers Sign Nine Free Agents

The 49ers have signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez, LB Curtis Robinson, DL Spencer Waege and six other free agents.
news

49ers Promote Two Defensive Linemen Ahead of SB LVIII

The 49ers have promoted DL Alex Barrett and DL T.Y. McGill from the practice squad ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

49ers Promote Robinson, Snead IV to Active Roster Ahead of #DETvsSF

The 49ers have activated LB Curtis Robinson and WR Willie Snead IV from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

49ers Sign OL Alarcon to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed OL Isaac Alarcon to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Activate S Odum from IR; Other Moves Ahead of #GBvsSF

The 49ers have placed DL Clelin Ferrell on the Injured Reserve list, activated S George Odum from IR and activated two players from the practice squad.
news

49ers Sign DL Bryant to the Practice Squad, Release a Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Austin Bryant to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols. 
news

49ers Sign CB Mitchell and DL Okuayinonu to the Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed CB Terrance Mitchell and DL Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad and placed two players on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.
news

49ers Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of #LARvsSF; Downgrade WRs to Out

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Advertising