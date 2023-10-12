Morning Report: 49ers Personnel Updates Heading into Week 6

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 12th.
Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has locked down the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his defensive trifecta against the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro recorded a forced fumble, interception and sack in Week 5 and finished as the team's leading tackler with eight total tackles. He is the first 49ers player to register one-or-more sacks, one-or-more forced fumbles and one-or-more interceptions in a single game since linebacker NaVorro Bowman did so in 2013.
LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the newest member of the team, linebacker Randy Gregory, to practice on Wednesday. The trade for the edge rusher was finalized on Friday, sending a 2024 sixth round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Gregory and a 2024 draft selection. He comes to The Bay after being drafted and spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and then a season-and-a-half with the Denver Broncos.
Visit Like a Pro: Colton McKivitz's Perfect Itinerary for Ohio
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz 's itinerary for the best day in the state of Ohio.
The 49ers lineman grew up in the southeast region of Ohio, born in Jacobsburg and raised 10 miles away in Belmont, a small town with a population of about 400 people. McKivitz is a lover of outdoor activities, as he frequently spends his time with his dad fishing and hunting for deer, ducks and squirrels.
Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF
The San Francisco 49ers captured their fifth-straight win of the season on "Sunday Night Football" with a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The red and gold got off to a hot start and displayed dominance in each phase of the game with a career night from quarterback Brock Purdy, a career-high three-touchdown performance from Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and three interceptions of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Chick-fil-A Order 🍽
One of America's most popular fast food restaurants, Chick-fil-A, is best known for its chicken sandwiches. The chain also serves up nuggets, wraps, salads and breakfast items, like muffins and hash browns. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has perfected his "cheat meal" order from the fast food joint, a feast fit for a 290-pound NFL player.
49ers Players Brighten Kids' Day at Boys and Girls Club 😄
Just before defeating the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," a group of eight San Francisco 49ers players took the time to surprise and uplift the spirits of elementary-school kids at a local Boys and Girls Club.
Say Cheese
QB Brock Purdy, DL Javon Hargrave and more San Francisco 49ers players visited the Boys and Girls Club to play dodgeball, video games and make arts and crafts after school.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's third home game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Intel.
San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young celebrates his birthday on October 11.
