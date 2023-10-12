Morning Report: 49ers Personnel Updates Heading into Week 6

LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the newest member of the team, linebacker Randy Gregory﻿, to practice on Wednesday. The trade for the edge rusher was finalized on Friday, sending a 2024 sixth round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Gregory and a 2024 draft selection. He comes to The Bay after being drafted and spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and then a season-and-a-half with the Denver Broncos.