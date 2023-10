Morning Report: 49ers Personnel Updates Heading into Week 6

LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the newest member of the team, linebacker Randy Gregory, to practice on Wednesday. The trade for the edge rusher was finalized on Friday, sending a 2024 sixth round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Gregory and a 2024 draft selection. He comes to The Bay after being drafted and spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and then a season-and-a-half with the Denver Broncos.