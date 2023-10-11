Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ has locked down the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his defensive trifecta against the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro recorded a forced fumble, interception and sack in Week 5 and finished as the team's leading tackler with eight total tackles. He is the first 49ers player to register one-or-more sacks, one-or-more forced fumbles and one-or-more interceptions in a single game since linebacker NaVorro Bowman did so in 2013.

Warner was part of a larger lights out performance by San Francisco in all three phases that resulted in the 49ers delivering the worst defeat to the Cowboys (42-10) in the history of this NFC rivalry.

