LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers

Oct 11, 2023 at 05:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the newest member of the team, linebacker Randy Gregory﻿, to practice on Wednesday. The trade for the edge rusher was finalized on Friday, sending a 2024 sixth round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Gregory and a 2024 draft selection. He comes to The Bay after being drafted and spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and then a season-and-a-half with the Denver Broncos.

Gregory took the weekend to return to Denver and make the move before diving into things with the 49ers at the start of the week. He joins a pass rushing unit headlined by reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and veteran defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead﻿.

"They do a lot of things well right now," Gregory said. "One of the big things I told coach, is that I'm not coming in with expectations other than to win. I want to make this as easy as possible, this transition. I want to come in and do what I do well. I think they know what I do well. A big part of that is getting me back to where they believe I am at my best."

There's plenty of excitement surrounding the addition of the former 2015 second round draft pick and the contributions he could bring to the 49ers front seven.

"We've chatted a bit. He's only been here a couple days," Bosa said. "He's a hell of a pass rusher. He's super physical, which is ideal for our scheme. I think he's more of a hand in the ground kind of guy, so I'm excited about that."

On Wednesday, Gregory was working with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp. The duo is known for their enthusiasm during practices, and it was in no short supply.

"What we do well is attack and get up field," Gregory said. "That's been the biggest thing Coach Kris and I have talked about the past couple days, getting my feet down, having the right stance and being able to get up field. That's what they do well and cause havoc. That's what I plan on doing."

Not present for Wednesday's workout were left tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle who were given veteran rest days. Running back Elijah Mitchell did not participate due to a knee injury, and offensive lineman Aaron Banks was limited with a shoulder strain.

