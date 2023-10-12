Visit Like a Pro: Colton McKivitz's Perfect Itinerary for Ohio

Oct 11, 2023 at 05:30 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿﻿'s itinerary for the best day in the state of Ohio.

The 49ers lineman grew up in the southeast region of Ohio, born in Jacobsburg and raised 10 miles away in Belmont, a small town with a population of about 400 people. McKivitz is a lover of outdoor activities, as he frequently spends his time with his dad fishing and hunting for deer, ducks and squirrels.

"My dad got me into everything in the outdoors, really," McKivitz said. "That's me and dad's time, the outdoor time. I'm just lucky to have that type of figure to learn from and that's what I love most about the outdoors."

Related Links

So, whether you're a Bay Area fan traveling to the buckeye state in Week 6 or you're a midwest Faithful, here are McKivitz's suggestions for how to spend a great day in Ohio:

The First Stop

McKivitz's first stop in his hometown is a visit to Schlepp's, a family breakfast restaurant that serves home cooking. It's a small American diner with a "truck stop vibe," best known for their homemade bread.

"That's definitely the spot for breakfast," McKivitz said. "They're super friendly. It's just cool to have a little hole-in-the-wall country place to eat."

OL Colton McKivitz
Kym Fortino/49ers

Must-Do Activity

Of all the outdoor activities McKivitz takes part in while visiting his hometown, his favorite is fishing. Growing up, the offensive lineman would also hunt and ride four wheelers with his friends for fun.

"It was definitely backwoods way living," McKivitz said.

His fishing tip was to go to the Ohio River to reel in catfish and carp, and to visit a farm pond for the best bass fishing.

Favorite Eats

McKivitz's go-to meal in Ohio is the country fried steak from the Cracker Barrel located in St. Clairsville – a chain restaurant that serves American comfort food.

"It's pretty good," McKivitz said. "That's got to be my favorite."

Speak Like a Local

The offensive lineman shared that he appreciated growing up in a small town because of the tight-knit community that's formed from knowing everyone in the neighborhood. Because close bonds are formed throughout the area, McKivitz explained that everyone from his hometown calls each other "bud" or "brother."

"Everyone is super friendly," McKivitz said. "It's nice to go places and people will hold doors for you. That's the biggest thing, just the community relationships that everyone shares."

From The Bay to OH

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their season on the road in Cleveland to take on the Browns. The Week 6 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, October 15. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 42-10 Win Over Cowboys 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 19

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 19

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson
4 / 19

TE George Kittle, Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner
5 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle
6 / 19

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
7 / 19

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
8 / 19

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
10 / 19

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 19

TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum
12 / 19

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dee Winters, FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 19

LB Dee Winters, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 19

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys RB Micah Parsons
15 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys RB Micah Parsons

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, LB Fred Warner
19 / 19

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Visit Like a Pro: Deommodore Lenoir's Perfect Itinerary for LA

Check out some of DB Deommodore Lenoir's must-visit spots in Los Angeles, California.
news

Visit Like a Pro: Javon Hargrave's Perfect Itinerary for Pittsburgh

Check out some of DL Javon Hargrave's must-visit spots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Advertising