Visit Like a Pro: Colton McKivitz's Perfect Itinerary for Ohio

Must-Do Activity

Of all the outdoor activities McKivitz takes part in while visiting his hometown, his favorite is fishing. Growing up, the offensive lineman would also hunt and ride four wheelers with his friends for fun.

"It was definitely backwoods way living," McKivitz said.

His fishing tip was to go to the Ohio River to reel in catfish and carp, and to visit a farm pond for the best bass fishing.

Favorite Eats

McKivitz's go-to meal in Ohio is the country fried steak from the Cracker Barrel located in St. Clairsville – a chain restaurant that serves American comfort food.

"It's pretty good," McKivitz said. "That's got to be my favorite."

Speak Like a Local

The offensive lineman shared that he appreciated growing up in a small town because of the tight-knit community that's formed from knowing everyone in the neighborhood. Because close bonds are formed throughout the area, McKivitz explained that everyone from his hometown calls each other "bud" or "brother."

"Everyone is super friendly," McKivitz said. "It's nice to go places and people will hold doors for you. That's the biggest thing, just the community relationships that everyone shares."

From The Bay to OH