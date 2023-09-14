Visit Like a Pro: Deommodore Lenoir's Perfect Itinerary for LA

Sep 14, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir﻿'s itinerary for the best day in Los Angeles, California.

The 49ers defensive star grew up in Southern California and his roots are in the city of LA. Some of Lenoir's favorite memories of his hometown include living with his 21 siblings and playing with them outside in his neighborhood. Lenoir started playing youth football in south Los Angeles and scored three touchdowns as a running back in his first-ever football game at South Park Recreation Center.

"When people come to LA they want to see the palm trees, the sky and the beach," Lenoir said. "That's what makes it special."

So, whether you're a Bay Area fan traveling to the City of Angels for gameday or you're a SoCal Faithful, here are Lenoir's suggestions for how to spend a great day in Los Angeles:

The First Stop

Lenoir's first stop in LA is a visit to Afters, a handcrafted ice creamery with over 25 locations throughout Southern California. The ice cream shop is known for their trendy flavors and signature ice cream stuffed warm donut called the "Milky Bun." The sweet-treat spot has an option for everyone, serving up vegan and sorbet flavors also.

"I always get the cookie monster," Lenoir said. "It's a milky blue flavor with Oreos in it."

HLH12753
Hayley Hom/49ers

Must-Do Activity

Los Angeles is known for its iconic skyline and diverse cityscape. Lenoir likes to ride in style and suggests the best way to see the city is up in the air.

"If you can, you've got to go on a helicopter ride," Lenoir said.

Favorite Eats

Lenoir's go-to dinner spot is Let's Sea Bag n' Roll, a cajun seafood restaurant located in Artesia, a city in southeast Los Angeles County. The restaurant is known for serving up their seafood either in a bag of seasoning or on a roll as a sandwich.

"I always get two Lobster sandwiches," Lenoir said. "That's the spot for seafood."

From The Bay to LA

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their season on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The Week 2 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, September 17 at SoFi Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

