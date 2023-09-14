Visit Like a Pro: Deommodore Lenoir's Perfect Itinerary for LA

Must-Do Activity

Los Angeles is known for its iconic skyline and diverse cityscape. Lenoir likes to ride in style and suggests the best way to see the city is up in the air.

"If you can, you've got to go on a helicopter ride," Lenoir said.

Favorite Eats

Lenoir's go-to dinner spot is Let's Sea Bag n' Roll, a cajun seafood restaurant located in Artesia, a city in southeast Los Angeles County. The restaurant is known for serving up their seafood either in a bag of seasoning or on a roll as a sandwich.

"I always get two Lobster sandwiches," Lenoir said. "That's the spot for seafood."

From The Bay to LA