Visit Like a Pro: Willie Snead IV's Perfect Itinerary for West Palm Beach

Must-Do Activity

For Snead IV, time by the water is a non-negotiable part of any Florida visit. The receiver mentioned that different activities call for different beaches, so here's his guide for how to navigate the Florida coast:

"If you want to spend time in the sand and swim where there's no seaweed, I'd recommend going up to Jupiter. Jupiter is really nice and the waters are clear," Snead IV said.

"If you like going on boats or riding jet skis, I'd recommend Peanut Island. There's a lot you can do out there."

Favorite Eats

Rocco's Tacos takes the spotlight as Snead IV's favorite food spot, located in downtown West Palm Beach. The Mexican restaurant is known for their guacamole prepared tableside and handmade corn tortillas. The 49ers receiver shared his go-to order:

"I always get three carne asada tacos," Snead IV said. "My favorite is the guac that they hand-make for you."

Speak Like a Local

The receiver highlighted that there's a special language that comes out of South Florida that he's carried with him into the 49ers locker room.

"I call everybody 'jit'," Snead IV said. "It's like another word for kid. Sometimes I say 'you flaw' or 'cap.' All that stuff came from Florida, but it feels like everyone uses it now."

Join the Faithful

The 49ers are hosting an away party at Dave & Buster's Jacksonville with a free Invasion presented by Zenni on November 11. The event will feature giveaway items for attendees, a raffle, and the opportunity to hang out with fellow Faithful before the 49ers Sunday matchup against the Jaguars. The event has no cost, but tickets are required and must be acquired here. Entry is first come, first served and all ages are welcome.