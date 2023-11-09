Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10)

Nov 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers return from their Bye and will head on the road to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Week 10 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, November 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst) and Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter)

See where the 49ers vs. Jaguars matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com:

110923-Jaguars-Map

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 6

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 4-2

49ers Away Record vs. Jaguars: Series is tied 2-2

First Meeting: September 12, 1999 - Jaguars won 41-3

Last Meeting: November 21, 2021 - 49ers won 30-10

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Head Coach:Doug Pederson

Captains:

