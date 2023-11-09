Shanahan Shares Week 10 Injury Updates and Adjustments for #SFvsJAX

Nov 08, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

There's a refreshed energy in the building as the San Francisco 49ers got the practice week officially underway on Wednesday afternoon. While the Bye allowed the 49ers time to recover from the wear and tear of the first half, there is a palpable eagerness in the locker room to return to action and snap the team's current three-game losing streak.

"We need to get back on track. We need to string together one win," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "We're not looking ahead. We definitely want to put a good showing out there."

San Francisco will get its shot to return to its winning ways on Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars but not before identifying some necessary adjustments heading into the second half.

"We really have to eliminate some of the times we kill ourselves," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "You don't ever want to take stuff from other teams because other teams always make it harder. I do feel that the times we've struggled, we've made some key mistakes that we are capable of not making. We're the ones that have slowed ourselves down."

Shanahan noted that to keep guys fresh there will be tweaks made to practices in the second half of the season.

"You always change up reps as you go. We change up walkthroughs as we go," Shanahan said. "Eventually we change up our full-speed stuff, which is coming up really soon. There's always an adjustment throughout the year. Sometimes you change it week to week based on how your team is, where they are at. It's always evolving."

As for changes to look out for on game day, expect to see the 49ers newest defensive lineman Chase Young take a fair amount of reps on Sunday. The head coach hopes to get the pass rusher involved in a substantial way versus the Jaguars.

Per Shanahan, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will also be calling plays from the sidelines versus up in the booth like he has for the first eight weeks of the season.

"I kind of want him to be down and near our players a little bit," Shanahan said."They've had that more with the linebacker communication in the past. I want him to be down there so he can talk to guys a little bit more."

"It will be a flawless transition, honestly, whether it be giving the calls or just staying with Johnny (Holland)," linebacker Fred Warner said when he was informed of the switch. "Having him down there, connecting with us on the field is going to be great."

Wednesday Practice Participation Report

