Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 10:

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"The Week 9 bye provided a soft landing after a three-game losing streak, and it also helped give me some perspective on this team. The sky isn't falling, I suspect. Even taking into account all the issues that cropped up over the past month, there is still a path for the 49ers to get to the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy was playing at an MVP level before his three-game struggles, and with the eventual returns of Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams (who each missed the past two contests), Purdy can return to that level. The defense, which has struggled to pressure or cover consistently of late, also has help arriving in the form of trade acquisition Chase Young. The schedule remains thorny, but six of the Niners' remaining nine games come against teams currently below them on this list."

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on a Non-QB MVP

"McCaffrey staked an early spot in the league MVP race, but an oblique injury in Week 6 has slowed that momentum a bit. Still, McCaffrey ranks in the top three in the league in scrimmage yards per game (118), total touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (652). He also has scored a touchdown in 17-straight games (including playoffs), tying him with Lenny Moore for the longest streak in NFL history."

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"That losing streak needs to end this weekend."

NFL Writer David Helman