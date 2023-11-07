Off the Field: George Kittle Makes MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 🇺🇸

"The People's Tight End" George Kittle is earning national recognition not just from his talent on the field, but also for his continuous commitment to giving back to the military community.
Moments after Kittle was nominated for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award, the tight end made the MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 by We Are The Mighty, a veteran-led digital publisher.
We Are The Mighty creates their annual list to recognize people working in the active duty, veteran and military family spaces who use their voices to affect policy change, improve resources and save lives.
Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family. His uncle Pat and grandfather Carl both served in the armed forces.
"On the days (uncle Pat) wasn't there because he was overseas, I could tell how much that affected the family and how big of a deal it was," Kittle shared. "That is one of the main reasons why I try my best to support the military in every way I possibly can because I had an opportunity to see how hard it is on those families when their family members are deployed and away."
Since entering the league, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. He has continued to honor the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022.
Year over year, Kittle has consistently shown his dedication to the military community. During the 2021 season, Kittle purchased over 150 tickets to donate to the National Guard. In 2022, he hosted service members at every 49ers home and away game. This season, Kittle has donated over $10,000 to Operation Freedom Paws, a non-profit organization that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities, extending his displays of appreciation nationwide.
Kittle and the entire list of 2023's MIGHTY 25 will be formally recognized at the Military Influencer Conference in Las Vegas.
"Congratulations to our Class of 2023," We Are The Mighty stated. "Thank you for showing the world what it means to Be Mighty."
Check out the full list of the 2023 Mighty 25 here: