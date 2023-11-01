49ers Players Spread Love at Local Children's Hospital

Players also visited the hospital rooms of young patients for some one-on-one time together. The players listened to their stories, shared their own experiences and left behind a lasting impression of care and support.

"I loved spending time with the kids, spreading love, spreading joy and hearing people's stories," Purdy said. "Life's not all about football and all the stuff we do for our job. There's people going through real things. So, to have this platform and be able to come and speak to people who maybe need it, or are just looking for something, but mostly to spread love. And having that perspective, it's huge.