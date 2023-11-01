49ers Players Spread Love at Local Children's Hospital

Nov 01, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

49ers Players Bring Joy to Local Children's Hospital

San Francisco 49ers players visited a local children's hospital as superheroes to brighten the days of patients and nurses and give back to the community.

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 32

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Alex Barrett,  DL Nick Bosa
3 / 32

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Alex Barrett,  DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
4 / 32

TE Charlie Woerner

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Curtis Robinson
5 / 32

LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
6 / 32

QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner
7 / 32

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, DL Alex Barrett, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell, OL Nick Zakelj, DL Javon Hargrave
8 / 32

QB Sam Darnold, DL Alex Barrett, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell, OL Nick Zakelj, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson
10 / 32

TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Bring Joy to Local Children's Hospital
11 / 32

49ers Players Bring Joy to Local Children's Hospital

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 32

DL Nick Bosa, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson
13 / 32

TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 32

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
16 / 32

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
17 / 32

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
19 / 32

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
20 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
21 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Bring Joy to Local Children's Hospital
22 / 32

49ers Players Bring Joy to Local Children's Hospital

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
23 / 32

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, QB Sam Darnold
24 / 32

DL Nick Bosa, QB Sam Darnold

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner
25 / 32

LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 32

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, DL Alex Barrett
28 / 32

OL Nick Zakelj, DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
29 / 32

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
30 / 32

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
31 / 32

DL Alex Barrett, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 32

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
San Francisco 49ers players became real life superheroes when visiting a local children's hospital during one of the team's Community Tuesday events.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and many more players volunteered their time to bring joy and inspiration to the young patients at the hospital. Upon their arrival, the players dressed in superhero gear, complete with masks and capes, to get in the Halloween spirit and set the stage for an unforgettable day.

The team distributed goodie bags filled with autographed 49ers merchandise, blankets and teddy bears to leave the children with treasured mementos and a connection with their NFL heroes. The players also shared fresh donuts with the hardworking nurses and staff of the hospital, showing their appreciation for the dedication of those caring for the many children.

"It was great to spread positivity and just bring smiles around," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "The season gets busy, but there's always enough time to make for kids who are in need, and we can make a difference with easy gestures."

DL Nick Bosa
Hayley Hom/49ers

The players didn't just bring gifts, they also brought laughter and fun.

The athletes took to the hospital's studio to film entertaining videos with the mission to brighten the day of children who couldn't receive outside visitors due to the severity of their conditions. Players answered amusing questions like "What would your Halloween nickname be?" "Who's your favorite superhero?" and "What's your favorite Halloween costume?" The children were excited to interact with their favorite athletes, even if they couldn't meet them in person.

TE Charlie Woerner
Kym Fortino/49ers

Players also visited the hospital rooms of young patients for some one-on-one time together. The players listened to their stories, shared their own experiences and left behind a lasting impression of care and support.

"I loved spending time with the kids, spreading love, spreading joy and hearing people's stories," Purdy said. "Life's not all about football and all the stuff we do for our job. There's people going through real things. So, to have this platform and be able to come and speak to people who maybe need it, or are just looking for something, but mostly to spread love. And having that perspective, it's huge.

"We just wanted to tell them that we love them and we're thinking of them. But also just spend time listening to them and hearing their stories. Being in their presence and doing that, it meant a lot to them."

To conclude the day, the players met with patients in the hospital's garden for activity time. Games, music and bubbles filled the air, creating a joyful atmosphere and allowing the children to take their mind off their challenging circumstances and have fun with their favorite 49ers stars. 

Players were inspired by the resilience of the young patients they had met and the strength of the healthcare professionals who care for them. The visit was a reminder to the athletes that have the ability to be more than just sports icons – they can be true heroes in the lives of children who look to them for joy and hope.

"Going in those rooms and seeing what hardships they're going through, but still seeing the positivity shining through, is something that really moves me," Bosa said.

TE George Kittle
Kym Fortino/49ers

The players proved that real heroes don't always wear capes – sometimes, they wear football jerseys.

The time they spent and bonds they created left an enduring impact on the young patients and their families, showing that the power of giving back to the community goes far beyond the field.

