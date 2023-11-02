Visit Like a Pro: Aaron Banks' Perfect Itinerary for the Bay Area

Must-Do Activity

If someone from out of town was visiting Banks, the offensive lineman shared the No. 1 activity he would recommend is attending a 49ers game at Levi's® Stadium. Next on the list would be sightseeing in San Francisco.

"There's a lot to do out here," Banks said. "If you want nice scenery, you could go to the Presidio. Marin also has some nice spots, it's a cool vibe over there."

Favorite Eats

Banks shared that it's impossible for him to choose a single favorite restaurant in The Bay. Here's a list of the offensive lineman's Top 2:

La Piñata, a Mexican restaurant in Hayward

BackAYard, a Caribbean restaurant with locations in San Jose, Menlo Park and Campbell

Speak Like a Local

The Bay Area has a unique sound, and the offensive lineman highlighted how he appreciated growing up in the NorCal culture. Banks gave an unofficial guide to understanding slang in The Bay: