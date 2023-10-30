Presented by

George Kittle Makes Franchise History; Stats and Facts from #CINvsSF

Oct 30, 2023 at 09:30 AM

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers offense averaged 8.2 yards per play versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which is the most yards per play in a single game from the unit since Week 8 of the 2021 season.
  • The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 35-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
  • San Francisco's 35-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020 (50-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard individual rusher). It is also the fourth-longest streak in the NFL since at least 2006.

Offensive Highlights

  • RB Christian McCaffrey registered 12 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown through the air.
  • McCaffrey is the first NFL player to score one-or-more touchdowns in Weeks 1-8 of a season since RB Todd Gurley did so as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.
  • With one rushing and receiving touchdown on the day, it marks McCaffrey's 14th career game with one-or-more rushing touchdowns and one-or-more receiving touchdowns, which is the second-most such games in NFL history.
  • McCaffrey's rushing touchdown gives him nine on the season while his receiving touchdown marked his fourth of the season. It also marks his 14th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and passes former WR Jerry Rice for the most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns in franchise history.
  • McCaffrey's 14-consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns tie Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills RB O.J. Simpson for the third-most consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns in NFL history.
  • McCaffrey's 17-consecutive games with a touchdown are tied with Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts RB Lenny Moore for the most consecutive games (postseason included) with a TD in NFL history.
  • WR Brandon Aiyuk caught five passes for 109 yards, marking his third game of the season with 100-or-more yards and the seventh of his career, while TE George Kittle caught nine passes for 149 yards, marking his first game of the season with 100-or-more yards and the 15th of his career.
  • Kittle's 149 yards on the day give him 5,697 reception yards in his career, which marks the most reception yards by a tight end in 49ers franchise history.

Defensive Highlights

  • LB Fred Warner registered 10 tackles and one forced fumble on the day. The forced fumble marked his second of the season and the ninth of his career.
  • Warner's 10 tackles on the day give him 704 in his career, which passes former LB Ken Norton and former LB Derek Smith for the second-most tackles in franchise history.
  • DL Arik Armstead registered four tackles and 2.0 sacks of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, giving him 2.5 on the season and 31.0 in his career.
  • Armstead's 2.0 sacks on the day mark the fifth multi-sack game of his career and his first since Week 18 of the 2021 season.
  • DL Nick Bosa registered two tackles, and a 0.5 sack of Burrow, giving him 3.0 sacks on the season and 46.0 in his career.
  • DL Clelin Ferrell tallied five tackles, 0.5 sack of Burrow and a forced fumble on the day, marking his third-career forced fumble, first as a member of the 49ers and first since having two forced fumbles in December of 2020 as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
  • Ferrell's 0.5 sack marked his first of the season and gave him 10.5 in his career.
  • CB Isaiah Oliver notched 9 tackles and one fumble recovery on the day. Oliver's fumble recovery marks his first of the season and the second of his career.

