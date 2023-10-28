49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
49ers Sign S Hawkins to Practice Squad; Release Norwood
The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Tayler Hawkins to the team's practice squad and released S Tre Norwood.
49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsMIN
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
49ers Promote Two Defensive Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsCLE
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.
49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster ahead of #DALvsSF
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
49ers Announce Trade for LB Randy Gregory
The 49ers have acquired LB Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the team's 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
49ers Sign Running Back and Offensive Lineman to the Practice Squad
The 49ers have signed OL Ilm Manning and RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released FB Jack Colletto and DL Marlon Davidson.
49ers Promote WR Snead IV and CB Sheffield to the Active Roster ahead of #AZvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers Sign Three Players to the Team's Practice Squad
The 49ers have signed S Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.
49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols to the Team's Practice Squad; Release TE
The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released Troy Fumagalli.
49ers Re-Sign CB Brown; Waive CB Swilling
The 49ers have re-signed CB Anthony Brown to a one-year deal and waived CB Tre Swilling.