Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 17-Straight Games

The seventh-year pro barreled in for a two-yard score to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive by the 49ers in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The touchdown tied San Francisco with Cincinnati 7-7 with 3:19 left in the first frame. Since McCaffrey's arrival in Week 7 of the 2022 season, the 49ers have gone 15-3 all-time with the Pro Bowl running back on the roster.