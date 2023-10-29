Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 17-Straight Games

Oct 29, 2023 at 02:10 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey now shares the NFL touchdown scoring streak of 17-straight games (including the playoffs) with Hall of Fame running back Lenny Moore after his two-yard rushing touchdown in Week 8.

The seventh-year pro barreled in for a two-yard score to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive by the 49ers in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The touchdown tied San Francisco with Cincinnati 7-7 with 3:19 left in the first frame. Since McCaffrey's arrival in Week 7 of the 2022 season, the 49ers have gone 15-3 all-time with the Pro Bowl running back on the roster.

