Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy Ahead of #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that QB Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brock Purdy, Trent Williams Questionable for Week 8 vs. Bengals
Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals.
QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's practice leading up to the Week 8 matchup.
QB Brock Purdy Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bengals Matchup
Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's status for Week 8.
Deebo Samuel OUT for #SFvsMIN; McCaffrey and Greenlaw Questionable
Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Vikings.
Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell Questionable for #SFvsCLE; Aaron Banks Cleared
Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Browns.
Samuel, Greenlaw, Ward and Jennings Cleared for #DALvsSF; Mitchell OUT
Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's 'SNF' matchup vs. the Cowboys.
Samuel, Mitchell and Greenlaw Questionable for #AZvsSF; Jennings Doubtful
The San Francisco 49ers have four players listed as questionable and Jauan Jennings is doubtful headed into the team's Week 4 matchup.
Shanahan and Purdy Break Down Short Week Ahead of Home Opener
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy detailed the adjusted practice week ahead of Week 3 matchup with the Giants.
Womack III Expected to Go on Injured Reserve Ahead of #SFvsLAR
Cornerback Samuel Womack III is headed to the Injured Reserve list after suffering a knee injury. The rest of the roster has been cleared for #SFvsLAR.
Kittle, Ward Questionable for #SFvsPIT; Bosa, Moody, Hufanga Cleared
DL Nick Bosa, K Jake Moody and S Talanoa Hufanga have been cleared to play in the season opener while TE George Kittle and CB Charvarius Ward are listed as questionable for Sunday.