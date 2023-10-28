Presented by

Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy Ahead of #CINvsSF

Oct 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM
The San Francisco 49ers have announced that QB Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Cincinnati Bengals.

