Visit Like a Pro: Chase Young, Javon Kinlaw Share Perfect Itinerary for D.C.

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Chase Young's itinerary for the best day in Washington D.C.
Kinlaw, the fourth-year pro, was born in South Carolina but raised in Northeast D.C. for over 10 years. Young, who came to San Francisco in a midseason blockbuster trade, has lived most of his life in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia). Young was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, graduated from DeMatha Catholic, a high school located just seven miles away from FedEx Field, and was drafted by the Washington Commanders, where he played the first 3.5 years of his professional career.
"It's an inner-city area," Kinlaw said "Everything is close, good vibes, good people there, great energy, great views, great food. It's dope."
So, whether you're a Bay Area fan traveling for gameday or you're a Faithful from the DMV, here are Kinlaw and Young's suggestions for how to spend a great day in Washington D.C.:
The First Stop
Kinlaw's first stop when he's back in his hometown is a trip to Big China Carry Out located in Northeast D.C. The defensive tackle shared that this takeout restaurant is the best place to get mumbo sauce – a sweet, spicy and tangy sauce developed and made famous in Washington D.C.
"You've got to get some carry out. Point blank period," Kinlaw said. "That's where I grew up, Big China Carry Out. They've got hands down the best mumbo sauce in the city. They've also got the best chicken wings – they don't only specialize in Chinese food – they make burgers, pizzas, Philly cheesesteaks, whatever you want really."
"Getting carry out, wings and fries, it's a DMV thing," Young added.
Must-Do Activity
In a city filled with history, Kinlaw shared that the best view in D.C. is by the Washington Monument. No visit to the capital city is complete without viewing the iconic statues and memorials around the area.
"Especially when the cherry blossoms come in, it goes crazy," Kinlaw said.
Favorite Eats
Young's No. 1 favorite restaurant in Washington D.C. is The Hamilton, an American eatery just steps away from the White House. The location is a two-story hybrid live music venue and restaurant with a performance space downstairs. They offer an assortment of menus from brunch, all-day, dessert, cocktails and late-night dining.
"That's the spot, for sure," Young said.
49ers Take D.C.
The San Francisco 49ers head to the East Coast to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on New Year's Eve. The Week 17 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, December 31. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders.