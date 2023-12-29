Previewing the 49ers-Commanders Week 17 Matchup and Roster Updates | 1st & 10

Dec 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:40 - Patrick Willis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
  • 2:50 - Sharing the 49ers latest injury report
  • 3:58 - Taking a closer look at the 49ers offensive line depth
  • 5:56 - Discussing the 49ers options for wide receiver No. 3 on Sunday
  • 7:00 - Highlighting San Francisco's goals for the defensive line, welcoming DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
  • 8:28 - DL Chase Young matching up against his former team
  • 9:47 - Previewing the Week 17 matchup against QB Jacoby Brissett and the Commanders
  • 10:40 - Bold predictions for #SFvsWAS

Related Links

Top Snaps as 49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #SFvsWAS

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
2 / 18

OL Ben Bartch, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 18

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jesse Davis
4 / 18

OL Jesse Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
7 / 18

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Kemon Hall
8 / 18

CB Kemon Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
9 / 18

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett, CB Kemon Hall
10 / 18

CB Jason Verrett, CB Kemon Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
13 / 18

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
14 / 18

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
15 / 18

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
16 / 18

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
17 / 18

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
18 / 18

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reviewing the 49ers Conference Standings and Week 17 Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers postseason positioning, the latest NFL power rankings and team injury updates following their Christmas night loss on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the Ravens Tape and Injury Updates with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, in this matchup breakdown with Larry Krueger on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the Ravens-49ers Christmas Matchup with Melissa Kim | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Christmas Day matchup versus the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens with Audacy contributor Melissa Kim on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers NFC West Clinching-Win Over the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers 45-29 win over the Cardinals and the team's back-to-back NFC West titles Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Week 15 vs. the Cardinals with Craig Grialou  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers first meeting with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray since 2021 and what's at stake in the 49ers Week 15 matchup versus Arizona on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers current No. 1 NFC seeding and the biggest matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 game with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Highlights and Award Nominations from the 49ers 28-16 Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, injury updates and FedEx weekly award nominees on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Gould Retirement and 49ers-Seahawks Breakdown with David Lomardi | 1st & 10

Learn more about K Robbie Gould's retirement and the biggest matchups to watch in the Seahawks-49ers Week 14 game with the Athletic's David Lombardi on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Seahawks Preview with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers Week 13 matchup and preview the Seahawks-49ers game with Seahawks senior digital media reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

HOF Semifinalists Breakdown and 49ers-Eagles Updates with Matt Maiocco | 1st & 10

Learn more about the three 49ers modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and preview the 49ers-Eagles matchup with Matt Maiocco on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Eagles Week 13 Matchup with Chris McPherson | 1st & 10

Learn more about the recent history between the Eagles and 49ers, key matchups to watch in Week 13 and injury updates on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising