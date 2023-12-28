Patrick Willis Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

On Wednesday night, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis was announced among the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Willis, in his fifth year of eligibility, is a finalist for the third-consecutive year.

The 49ers former first-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft played his entire eight-year career with San Francisco. Willis began his legendary career as the 2007 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

The linebacker went on to earn seven trips to the Pro Bowl and was named a six-time All-Pro. Willis finished his career with 950 tackles, 60 tackles for a loss, 41 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, eight interceptions, two scores, 53 passes defensed and 16 forced fumbles. He led the league in tackles twice, as a rookie in 2007 and again in 2009.