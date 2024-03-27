 Skip to main content
Bill McPherson Named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' Honoree

Mar 27, 2024 at 12:30 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced former San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson as a recipient of the 2024 "Awards of Excellence" on Wednesday.

The "Awards of Excellence" honors individuals that have propelled the success of NFL clubs and the sport of professional football. The "Awards of Excellence" program was launched in 2022 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to recognize significant contributors to the game.

McPherson worked in multiple capacities on the 49ers coaching staff for over 20 years (1979-98), serving as the team's linebackers coach (1979, 1987-88), defensive line coach (1980-86), defensive coordinator (1989-93) and assistant head coach/defensive assistant (1994-98). He was hired by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh in his first season with the team in 1979 and was part of San Francisco's five Super Bowl Championships (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX).

Following his coaching career, McPherson stayed with the organization in the team's front office, working as the team's director of pro personnel for four seasons (1999-2002) and later as a personnel consultant (2003-05). The longtime 49ers coach and executive passed away in 2022 at the age of 88.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize McPherson and the 2024 recipients in Canton, Ohio. The groups presenting the "Awards of Excellence" created their own selection committees and set their own criteria for choosing their class members. The Pro Football Hall of Fame did not participate in any nominating or voting.

