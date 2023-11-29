Three Former Modern-Era 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

LB Patrick Willis

The 49ers former first-round pick in the 2007 draft played his entire eight-year career with San Francisco. Willis began his legendary career as the 2007 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2007. The linebacker went on to earn seven trips to the Pro Bowl and was named a six-time All-Pro. Willis finished his career with 950 tackles, 60 tackles for a loss, 41 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, eight interceptions, two scores, 53 passes defensed and 16 forced fumbles. He led the league in tackles twice, as a rookie in 2007 and again in 2009. He was also named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010's, entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 and was inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame in 2021.