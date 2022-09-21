Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman Among 11 49ers Announced as Nominees for HOF Class of 2023

S Tim McDonald

The former strong safety played thirteen seasons in the NFL and seven seasons with the 49ers. In 1998, McDonald tallied 78 total tackles, four sacks, four interceptions, 15 passes defended and two fumble recoveries en route to the 49ers Super Bowl win over the San Diego Chargers. McDonald was voted to the Pro Bowl six times in his career, three times with the 49ers. He retired after the 1999 season with 1,100 career tackles and 40 interceptions.

QB Jeff Garcia

The three-time Pro Bowler began his NFL career with the 49ers and played for the team from 1999-2003. The quarterback started 71 games with the 49ers and threw for 16,408 yards, 113 touchdowns and rushed for 21 touchdowns. Garcia holds the franchise record for most passing yards in a season, and is the only quarterback in franchise history to throw more than 30 touchdown passes in a season two years in a row. With the 49ers, Garcia made three Pro Bowl appearances (2000-2002) and led the team to the playoffs in the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

RB Ricky Watters

Watters was a three-time Pro Bowler as a member of the 49ers. The running back rushed for 2,840 yards and 25 touchdowns in his three-year career in San Francisco and also hauled in 140 receptions for 1,450 yards and eight touchdowns. Watters was a member of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIX championship team.

WR Anquan Boldin

Boldin played 14 seasons in the NFL, three with the 49ers. After being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2003 NFL draft, Boldin was named the 2003 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was also selected to three Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. While in San Francisco, he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his community service in 2015.

TE Wesley Walls

The 49ers second-round pick in the 1989 draft spent 15 years in the NFL, five in San Francisco. Walls was named to five Pro Bowls, was a three-time All-Pro and was a part of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIV team.

K Gary Anderson