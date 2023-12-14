Visit Like a Pro: Brock Purdy's Perfect Itinerary for Arizona

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's itinerary for the best day in Arizona.
The 49ers quarterback grew up in Gilbert, a town located southeast of Phoenix and about 40 miles away from State Farm Stadium. In Gilbert is where Purdy first fell in love with the sport of football.
"The sports in Arizona were pretty good," Purdy said. "Just in terms of the competitive nature. I feel like I was a really good athlete because of the kids that I was around who loved playing sports."
So, whether you're a Bay Area fan traveling for gameday or you're an Arizonan Faithful, here are Purdy's suggestions for how to spend a great day in the Grand Canyon state:
The First Stop
The quarterback's favorite view of Arizona sits atop Camelback Mountain, a hiking challenge with an elevation of 2,704 feet. Located 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix, the mountain's hiking trails are considered among the nation's top hiking destinations and attract visitors from around the world.
"It's a great view when you get to the top," Purdy said. "I went a couple of times in high school with my buddies and we loved it every time we did it. Once you get to the top it's definitely worth it."
Must-Do Activity
Purdy's must-do activity while in Arizona is any type of water sport. When it would heat up in Central Arizona, he, his friends and family loved escaping to the lakes of greater-Phoenix.
"Favorite activity is definitely water sports," Purdy said. "Wakeboarding, going to the lake, jumping off cliffs into the water. That was always fun, that's what we love doing in the summer. I love the thrill of climbing cliffs and mountains with my buddies and then jumping off into the water. I've got some really good memories of that."
Favorite Eats
Purdy's No. 1 favorite restaurant in Arizona is O.H.S.O. Brewery in downtown Gilbert. The location hosts more than just dining, visitors can also enjoy a full park with games, live music, a giant TV screen that plays the latest sporting events, a full bar and an enclosed dog park. The quarterback's go-to order at O.H.S.O. is a burger with sweet potato fries.
"They have really good burgers there," Purdy said. "It's just a great scene. They have outdoor seating, a lawn area with big TVs where people can plop their chairs down and watch games. It's a really cool place."
Join the Faithful
The 49ers are hosting an away party at Fountain Park in the Westgate Entertainment District with a free Invasion presented by Zenni on December 16. The event will feature giveaway items for attendees, a raffle and the opportunity to hang out with fellow Faithful before the 49ers Sunday matchup against the Cardinals. The event has no cost, but tickets are required and must be acquired here. Entry is first come, first served and all ages are welcome.
