Visit Like a Pro: Brock Purdy's Perfect Itinerary for Arizona

Must-Do Activity

Purdy's must-do activity while in Arizona is any type of water sport. When it would heat up in Central Arizona, he, his friends and family loved escaping to the lakes of greater-Phoenix.

"Favorite activity is definitely water sports," Purdy said. "Wakeboarding, going to the lake, jumping off cliffs into the water. That was always fun, that's what we love doing in the summer. I love the thrill of climbing cliffs and mountains with my buddies and then jumping off into the water. I've got some really good memories of that."

Favorite Eats

Purdy's No. 1 favorite restaurant in Arizona is O.H.S.O. Brewery in downtown Gilbert. The location hosts more than just dining, visitors can also enjoy a full park with games, live music, a giant TV screen that plays the latest sporting events, a full bar and an enclosed dog park. The quarterback's go-to order at O.H.S.O. is a burger with sweet potato fries.

"They have really good burgers there," Purdy said. "It's just a great scene. They have outdoor seating, a lawn area with big TVs where people can plop their chairs down and watch games. It's a really cool place."

Join the Faithful

The 49ers are hosting an away party at Fountain Park in the Westgate Entertainment District with a free Invasion presented by Zenni on December 16. The event will feature giveaway items for attendees, a raffle and the opportunity to hang out with fellow Faithful before the 49ers Sunday matchup against the Cardinals. The event has no cost, but tickets are required and must be acquired here. Entry is first come, first served and all ages are welcome.