NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Carlos Ramirez:
- 1:33 - Discussing the 49ers current No. 1 seeding in the NFC
- 3:05 - Importance of hitting the "reset button" following each win
- 4:57 - What to expect from Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- 7:34 - How the 49ers defense has been able to control the run game
- 10:13 - Defining the 49ers offense's recipe for success in recent weeks
- 13:11 - Matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 contest
