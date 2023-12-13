NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Dec 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Carlos Ramirez:

  • 1:33 - Discussing the 49ers current No. 1 seeding in the NFC
  • 3:05 - Importance of hitting the "reset button" following each win
  • 4:57 - What to expect from Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
  • 7:34 - How the 49ers defense has been able to control the run game
  • 10:13 - Defining the 49ers offense's recipe for success in recent weeks
  • 13:11 - Matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 contest

Advertising