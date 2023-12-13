Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team in the League

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 15:

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"The funny thing about Sunday's double-digit win over the rival Seahawks? San Francisco's offense was actually very hot and cold, looking mortal for stretches and then, BOOM! Someone just busts off a big play, and all is right in the 49ers world. Brock Purdy held everything together... In fact, all of the Niners' top playmakers put up numbers, and Purdy's 54-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel should end the silly narratives around the quarterback's downfield passing ability. If there was a worry coming out of the game, it was the shape of the defense. CB Charvarius Ward (groin), DL Javon Hargrave (hamstring) and LBs Dre Greenlaw (hip) and Oren Burks (knee) all left the game, with only Greenlaw re-entering. San Francisco was already playing without DL Arik Armstead, so if you're looking for an Achilles heel on this juggernaut -- with Baltimore on tap in two weeks -- it might be this."

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"There's still a gap between them and the field, but the Ravens will have a chance to close it (or not) on Christmas night."

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on the team's improved pass rush productivity

"The Niners racked up five sacks in Week 1 but had just 18 total sacks through their first eight games. What's more, they were generating pressure on only 26.3% of dropbacks. Since the Bye and trading for defensive end Chase Young, San Francisco has 22 sacks with a 34.9% pressure rate, which ranks first and seventh in the NFL, respectively, over the past five games. San Francisco has invested heavily in its front with the idea that it can be the focal point of the defense, and it's no surprise that the 49ers defensive resurgence has coincided with dominant play up front."

