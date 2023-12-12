Presented by

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

Dec 12, 2023 at 07:00 AM
After a two-touchdown, 139-yard Thanksgiving night performance, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey penned his name in the NFL history books.

In the 49ers Week 12 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, McCaffrey became the second player in league history with at least 16 scrimmage touchdowns in a season with two different teams, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

McCaffrey's 12 rushing touchdowns this season are the most by a 49ers running back in a single season and his 17 total touchdowns this season are also the most by a 49ers running back in a single season.

Since the Thanksgiving night game, McCaffrey has recorded 286 yards from scrimmage. In 88 career games, McCaffrey has totaled 10,071 yards from scrimmage and 77 total touchdowns, making him the seventh player in NFL history to register 10,000-or-more yards from scrimmage and 75-or-more total touchdowns in his first 90 career games.

McCaffrey's 17 total touchdowns this season tie wide receiver Jerry Rice for the second-most by a 49ers player in a single season.

McCaffrey's game-worn gloves and cleats from the 49ers 31-13 Thanksgiving victory against the Seahawks are now on display in the Hall of Fame's "Pro Football Today Gallery."

"I'm just happy to be a part of this team," McCaffrey said. "We're playing well, we've just got to keep it consistent and do it week in and week out."

