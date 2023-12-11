Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Weekly Awards

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest are up for awards after their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.

Quarterback Brock Purdy earned a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 after connecting on 19-of-27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 122.1 passer rating. This is the fourth time the second-year quarterback has been up for the award, and he's won two of his previous three nominations. Headed into Week 15, Purdy is at or near the top of several statistical categories including passer rating (116.9 - first), yards per attempt (9.9 - first), completion percentage (70.2 - first), passing yards (3,553 - second) and tied for second in touchdown passes (25).