Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Weekly Awards

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest are up for awards after their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.
Quarterback Brock Purdy earned a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 after connecting on 19-of-27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 122.1 passer rating. This is the fourth time the second-year quarterback has been up for the award, and he's won two of his previous three nominations. Headed into Week 15, Purdy is at or near the top of several statistical categories including passer rating (116.9 - first), yards per attempt (9.9 - first), completion percentage (70.2 - first), passing yards (3,553 - second) and tied for second in touchdown passes (25).
Running back Christian McCaffrey received his fifth nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of Week 14 for his 16-carry, 145-yard outing against Seattle. The veteran also contributed one catch for eight yards to the receiving game. The nomination marks McCaffrey's fifth nod for the award, and he's won all four of his previous nominations (Weeks 1, 2, 4 and 12). McCaffrey is the league-leader in rushing yards by a large margin, racking up 1,177 yards on the ground in 2023.
To vote for Purdy for FedEx Air Player of Week 14 and McCaffrey for FedEx Air Player of Week 14, click here.
The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.