Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Claim FedEx Awards for Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest have earned personal accolades for their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.
Quarterback Brock Purdy is the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 after connecting on 19-of-27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 122.1 passer rating. This Week 14 award marks the third time the 49ers sophomore quarterback has earned the honor in his four total nominations. Headed into Week 15, Purdy is at or near the top of several statistical categories including passer rating (116.9 - first), yards per attempt (9.9 - first), completion percentage (70.2 - first), passing yards (3,553 - second) and tied for second in touchdown passes (25).
Running back Christian McCaffrey also won the vote FedEx Ground Player of Week 14 for his 16-carry, 145-yard outing against Seattle. The veteran also contributed one catch for eight yards to the receiving game. The nomination marks McCaffrey's fifth nod for the award, and he's won all five of his nominations (Weeks 1, 2, 4, 12 and 15). McCaffrey is the league-leader in rushing yards by a large margin, racking up 1,177 yards on the ground in 2023.
The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.