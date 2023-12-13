Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Claim FedEx Awards for Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest have earned personal accolades for their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 after connecting on 19-of-27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 122.1 passer rating. This Week 14 award marks the third time the 49ers sophomore quarterback has earned the honor in his four total nominations. Headed into Week 15, Purdy is at or near the top of several statistical categories including passer rating (116.9 - first), yards per attempt (9.9 - first), completion percentage (70.2 - first), passing yards (3,553 - second) and tied for second in touchdown passes (25).