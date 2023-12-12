Deebo Samuel Surprises Students with Sneakers and Unforgettable 49ers Memories

Dec 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's commitment to making a positive impact extends far beyond the football field. His support for the Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign not only brought national recognition to the local nonprofit, but also contributed as a great fundraiser through fan donations and cleat auctions.

However, Samuel's philanthropy did not stop there. The wide receiver went above and beyond to directly impact the lives of SPAAT students.

Just before the 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel organized a career exploration day at Shoe Palace headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. The SPAAT students, unaware that the event was orchestrated by the San Francisco star, experienced an unforgettable day filled with inspiration.

Related Links

The day began with a tour of the Shoe Palace facility where students witnessed the inner workings of the company firsthand. The students met and connected with Shoe Palace employees from various departments, including designers, stylists and marketing professionals. The unique exposure provided valuable insights to the students' potential career paths within the fashion and retail industry.

The students then participated in a career workshop where students were encouraged to express their aspirations. Through written statements, drawings and open discussions, the students shared their dreams and ambitions for life after school. As the group was sharing, Samuel stepped into the room and surprised the young students. With the surprise, Samuel took part in a Q&A session, providing the students an opportunity to learn from his experiences on and off the field.

Then, Samuel went on to present each student with the latest Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" sneakers. The students also got a shopping session where they could fill backpacks with Jordan-brand outfits. Once dressed up in their newest clothing, the students took part in a one-on-one professional photoshoot, providing students with lasting memories of their special day.

To top it all off, Samuel gifted tickets and field passes for the 49ers Week 14 contest against the Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium. The students had the opportunity to witness the excitement of an NFL game and watch Samuel in action on the field.

"At the end of the day, we're still playing football and kids look up to athletes like us," Samuel said. "I wanted to come out to just give them a little energy, a little word of encouragement and just have a good time.

"It was outstanding. We had a great day."

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 28-16 Win Over Seahawks 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy
4 / 23

TE Charlie Woerner, LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
5 / 23

CB Samuel Womack III, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Randy Gregory
6 / 23

Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
7 / 23

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock
8 / 23

QB Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Randy Gregory, Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones
9 / 23

LB Randy Gregory, Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
10 / 23

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 23

LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 23

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks T Stone Forsythe, OL Colton McKivitz
14 / 23

Seattle Seahawks T Stone Forsythe, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 23

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, S Logan Ryan
16 / 23

Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
17 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, T Trent Williams
18 / 23

TE George Kittle, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams, OL Jake Brendel
21 / 23

OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share How Arik Armstead Has Impacted Their Lives

Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Chase Young and more San Francisco 49ers players shared how Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead has inspired their lives on and off the field.
news

Arik Armstead's Incredible Community Impact By the Numbers ❤️

Take a look at San Francisco 49ers 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead's incredible impact in his local community by the numbers.
news

Arik Armstead Named 49ers 2023 Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his fourth-consecutive nomination.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share the Stories Behind Their Cleats

San Francisco 49ers shared the heartfelt stories behind their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.
news

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.
news

49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Annual 'Feast with the Niners' Event ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players visited CityTeam to serve warm meals and provide a memorable Thanksgiving experience for those facing homelessness.
news

49ers Welcome Military Families for a Salute to Service Practice Visit

The San Francisco  49ers hosted military families and active-duty service members at the SAP Performance Facility for a behind-the-scenes practice visit experience presented by U.S. Bank.
news

49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is honored for demonstrating a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community.
news

49ers Alumni Inspire the Next Generation of Athletes

Former San Francisco 49ers players empowered high school athletes during a day of mentorship for the 49ers Alumni Legacy Project.
news

49ers Players Spread Love at Local Children's Hospital

San Francisco 49ers players dressed as superheroes to bring laughter and fun to a local children's hospital.
news

George Kittle Nominated For 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is nominated for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award. Learn how you can vote for Kittle here.
Advertising