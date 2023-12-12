Deebo Samuel Surprises Students with Sneakers and Unforgettable 49ers Memories

Then, Samuel went on to present each student with the latest Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" sneakers. The students also got a shopping session where they could fill backpacks with Jordan-brand outfits. Once dressed up in their newest clothing, the students took part in a one-on-one professional photoshoot, providing students with lasting memories of their special day.

To top it all off, Samuel gifted tickets and field passes for the 49ers Week 14 contest against the Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium. The students had the opportunity to witness the excitement of an NFL game and watch Samuel in action on the field.

"At the end of the day, we're still playing football and kids look up to athletes like us," Samuel said. "I wanted to come out to just give them a little energy, a little word of encouragement and just have a good time.