Visit Like a Pro: Javon Hargrave's Perfect Itinerary for Pittsburgh

Sep 07, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Briana McDonald

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave﻿'s itinerary for the best day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Although originally from Salisbury, North Carolina, Hargrave spent eight years in Pennsylvania. He was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and spent the first years of his NFL career dressed in black and yellow. In Pittsburgh, Hargrave recorded his first-career sack, touchdown and playoff win.

"The city takes pride in all of the bridges and football," Hargrave said. "It's a football town."

So, whether you're a Bay Area fan traveling to the Steel City for gameday or you're a Pennsylvanian Faithful, here are Hargrave's suggestions for how to spend a great day in Pittsburgh:

The First Stop

Hargrave's first stop in Pittsburgh is a visit to the Primanti Brothers, a historic sandwich shop with an original location in the Strip District. The restaurant is known for serving up unique sandwiches that have staple toppings of french fries and coleslaw, often being called the Pittsburgh sandwich.

"When you go to Pittsburgh, that's the first thing you've got to do," Hargrave said. "That's where the team first took me when I got drafted. They put fries and a whole bunch of stuff inside the sandwich."

Must-Do Activity

To see one of the "most beautiful views in America," Hargrave recommends riding Pittsburgh's iconic Duquesne Incline. 146-year-old cable cars climb 400 feet up the hillside of Mt. Washington and take visitors to an observation deck for skyline views.

"I love taking the little train all the way to the top," Hargrave said. "You can see the whole city, that's probably the best view you're gonna get. It's the top spot."

Favorite Eats

Hargrave's go-to dinner spot in Pittsburgh is Eddie Merlot's, a steak house located in downtown Pittsburgh at the convergence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers.

"They've got the best lobster mac and sweet potato casserole, that's probably my most favorite food," Hargrave said.

Speak Like a Local

"Yinz" and "yinzers" are some of the most popular slang of Pittsburgh. "Yinz" is the area's equivalent to "y'all," used to address a group of people.

"Yinzers is what I learned," Hargrave said. "That's what they call the people from the town."

Join the Faithful

The 49ers are hosting the team's first away party of the season at McFadden's Pittsburgh with a free Invasion presented by Zenni on September 9. The event will feature giveaway items for attendees, a raffle, and the opportunity to hang out with fellow Faithful before the 49ers Sunday matchup against the Steelers. The event has no cost, but tickets are required and must be acquired here. Entry is first come, first served and all ages are welcome.

Click here for ways to watch and listen to the Week 1 contest.

49ers Players Prepare for Week 1 Against Pittsburgh

View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

