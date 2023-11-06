Presented by

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

Nov 06, 2023
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay following their Week 9 Bye. While the red and gold enjoyed a much needed few days off, the rest of the NFC West dropped their games on Sunday, pushing San Francisco back to the top of the division standings. At the end of the week, the 49ers will travel cross country for a matchup with the leaders of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2).

Post Bye Week Health Update

San Francisco appears to be tracking in the right direction health wise. In a bonus practice on Monday, a couple of the 49ers injured players were on hand for the portion of the workout open to the media including wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (shoulder). Additionally, three defensive players - cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (bone bruise), defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Samuel Womack III (knee) - had their practice windows opened after landing on the Physically Unable to Perform and Injured Reserve lists, respectively.

Samuel caught passes from quarterback Brock Purdy at practice for the first time since suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder during the 49ers Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. Greenlaw was on the far side of the practice fields running through position drills with fellow linebacker Fred Warner.

DL Chase Young Makes 49ers Practice Debut

Young touched down on Wednesday at 49ers HQ when the rest of the team was on break, giving him a few extra days to get up to speed before kicking off Week 10. In his first press conference as a 49ers player on Monday, Young shared his reaction to news of the Washington Commanders trade with San Francisco.

"I wasn't mad," Young said. "Nick Bosa is here, and he's always been a big brother to me, even at Ohio State. Stepping in here today, I got in here last week, just the culture and vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I am in the building with winners."

Young had heard his name being mentioned in trade talks and learned of his new landing spot via social media. It wasn't long after that that Young got a call from Bosa welcoming him to the organization.

"It was literally five minutes after they did it," Young said. "He called me and said, 'Bro!' It was a good moment. Even in college, we never thought that we would ever be able to play with each other again. It's a blessing."

Young joins a defensive line room that has added Javon Hargrave, Clelin Ferrell and Randy Gregory over the course of 2023. The 49ers defensive philosophy starts up front, and with the addition of Young, the team will have another weapon available to bookend the front four.

"I think it's going to be like in college, a race to the quarterback," Young noted.

