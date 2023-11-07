49ers Sign OL Byrd to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Henry Byrd to the team's practice squad.
Byrd (6-5, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. He was waived by the team on August 29, 2023, and signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad two days later, where he remained until being released from the team on November 4.
A 24-year-old native of Nashville, TN, Byrd attended Princeton University for four years (2018-22) where he appeared in 40 games and twice earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors (2021-22).